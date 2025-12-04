Skating starts in Asia's largest natural ice rink in Shimla

Shimla, Dec 4 (PTI) The ice skating season officially opened in the chilly morning hours on Thursday in Shimla, home to Asia's largest natural ice skating rink.

The rink was quality tested on Wednesday by skating veterans and a few tourists. As the weather was deemed conducive, ice skating, which is a major attraction here, began during the day, said Rajat Malhotra, the secretary of Shimla Ice Skating Club.

Morning sessions would be held from 8 am to 10 am, depending on the quality of the ice. Evening sessions would soon begin in the days to come, he said.

Malhotra said the winter carnival and annual gymkhana (competitions) would be organised in December and January, respectively.

In the past few years, skating activities began in the second week of December. Last year, the ice skating season commenced on December 18, and in 2023, it began on December 11.

A clear sky and temperatures below 4 degrees Celsius are the most conducive prerequisites for ice formation, but construction activity in the vicinity of the rink and the demolition of Rivoli Theatre above it have posed a challenge.

Skating enthusiasts Drishya, Aditya and Joanne said they wait for the winters the whole year, and expressed hope for a long skating season.

The subscription fee for the full season for seniors and juniors (aged under 16) is Rs 3,000 and Rs 1,800, said Manpreet Singh, the president of the ice skating club, which has around 300 members.

In 2016, Shimla saw its warmest December ever, with mercury soaring to 22 degrees, as only six sessions could be held in the entire season. The 1997-98 season saw the highest ever 118 skating sessions.

The rink, which is roughly equal to five tennis courts (58m X 30m), was formed in 1920 when Blessington, an Irish military officer, found that water he sprinkled on the tennis court froze quickly and decided to turn the space into a rink.

Due to construction activities, the rink is currently a 40m X 20m space. If the weather permits, 70 per cent of the ground would be used for skating in the coming week, officials said. PTI BPL SKY SKY