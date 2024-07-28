Skeletal remains found near pond in UP's Mau

Mau (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) Skeletal remains were found near a pond in a village on Sunday here, police said.

According to police, the villagers claimed that the skeletons were of the three people who were buried on the spot.

The villagers saw bones near a pond in Tajopur village of Mau and called the police. Circle Officer (CO) Anjani Kumar Pandey said after receiving the information about the skeletal remains, the Kotwali police and forensic team reached the spot, and they are being taken out.

Further investigation is underway.