Skeleton of senior citizen found on highway in Rajasthan's Pali district

Jaipur, Apr 29 (PTI) A skeleton of a 60-year-old man, reportedly missing for the past nine days, was found on the roadside on Jadan-Marwar highway in Pali district on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ramswaroop Bawari of the Shivpura area in the district.

The family members identified the body based on the clothes wrapped around it, police said.

Though missing for less than 10 days, Bawari's body was found in a skeletal state after being eaten by wild animals in the area, according to police.

The family members, who had earlier lodged a missing person report, are now suspecting a person behind Bawari's death.

Accordingly, a murder case has been registered.

Police said Bawari was a moneylender, and a few days ago, he sold one of his lands.

The post-mortem report is awaited; however, police said an investigation into the matter is underway.