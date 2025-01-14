Skiing introduced at Guldanda to boost winter tourism in J&K’s Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah (J-K), Jan 14 (PTI) In an attempt to attract more tourists, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district have introduced skiing activities in the snow-covered Guldanda meadow in the picturesque Bhaderwah sub-division, officials said on Tuesday.

Skiing, which is a major attraction for tourists, especially adventure lovers, was introduced by the tourism department in collaboration with the Bhaderwah Development Authority (BDA), they said.

A skiing training programme is underway, attracting both tourists and local youth in large numbers on the breathtaking slopes of Guldanda meadow located on the Bhadarwah-Pathankot highway at a height of 10,000 ft above sea level.

"As part of tourism promotion, the tourism department introduced snow skiing at Guldanda and the response of local youth and visitors is heartwarming. The introduction of skiing has added to the attraction of Guldanda and it will surely act as a trump card to draw adventure lovers, which will boost tourism prospects in this part of the Union Territory," training programme coordinator Aniza Mushtaq said.

Experts and skiing instructors also said the Guldanda slopes between the Ashapati and Kailash glaciers are apt for adventure sports.

"Guldanda has got all the ingredients of a ski resort as it has got both types of slopes for beginners and professionals," Manzoor Ahmed Lone, skiing instructor from Gulmarg, said.

With its snow-clad landscapes and breathtaking vistas, he said Guldanda offers immense potential to become a hub for winter sports and a favourite place for adventure enthusiasts.

“I have been training both locals and tourists since the last five days… if projected properly, Guldanda can emerge as the next big thing in snow sports of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

A significant number of the participants were local youth, many of them women, underscoring their growing interest and participation in winter sports.

"We have been introduced to this sport for the first time here and for this we are thankful to the authorities. For me, it is like a dream come true as I used to get fascinated whenever I watched snow skiing on TV. I hope authorities will continue this activity," Danish Ayaz (21), a trainee from Bhaderwah, said.