Skill competition among NE youths to get underway in Guwahati

Guwahati, Jan 18 (PTI) A skill competition among youths of all eight North Eastern states in 26 categories will get underway in Guwahati on Monday.

The North East Regional Competition of IndiaSkills 2025–26, from January 19 to 22 at Gauhati University, is being organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

This is the first time a dedicated IndiaSkills competition is being conducted exclusively for the North East region, with participation from all the states, Hena Usman, joint secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said here on Sunday.

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) is serving as the knowledge partner and implementing agency for IndiaSkills Competition 2025–26.

The competition will bring together skilled youth from all eight North East states to compete across 26 skill categories on a national platform celebrating regional talent and excellence, Usman said.

The competition will be inaugurated by Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary.

"IndiaSkills is the country's premier national skill competition framework, designed to identify, nurture and benchmark India's best vocational talent against global standards, while creating a structured progression pathway for skilled youth from the grassroots to national and international platforms, including the WorldSkills Competition," the joint secretary said.

The ongoing IndiaSkills Competition 2025–26 cycle has witnessed one of the widest participation footprints to date, with 3.65 lakh candidates registering from 35 states and Union Territories across 63 skill categories, through the Skill India Digital Hub, she added.

The regional competition has been conceptualised to reduce geographic and logistical barriers for participation, strengthen skill ecosystems in the North East region, and identify region-specific strengths and high-potential candidates aligned with industry demand and national priorities, Usman said.

This integrated approach ensures strong industry alignment, high-quality competition standards and adherence to national and international benchmarks, she added.

Winners from the North East Regional Competition will advance to the national stage of IndiaSkills Competition 2025–26.