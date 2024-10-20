Skill development: 150 women complete course under Project Dignity in Thane

Thane, Oct 20 (PTI) A total of 150 widows and single mothers on Sunday successfully completed a skill development course under which they were imparted training in sewing machine operation, beautician training, general duty assistance in hospitals, among others.

The initiative, called Project Dignity, was conceived by Rotary International in collaboration with Loomba Foundation and Lok Bharti.

These women were given training in Lok Bharti's centres in Murbad, Shahpur, Thane, Mumbra, Dombivli, Kalyan, Vithalwadi, Ulhasnagar, Ambarnath as well as Turbhe and Airoli in Navi Mumbai.

So far, 1300 women, from underprivileged backgrounds and in the 25-45 age group, have undertaken the skill development course, one of the organisers said. PTI COR BNM