Skill development awareness workshop for NE held in Guwahati

Guwahati, Sep 2 (PTI) The National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) organised a zonal capacity-building and awareness workshop for the North East region here on Tuesday.

Addressing the workshop, NCVET executive member Vinita Aggarwal highlighted the unique opportunities and challenges of skill development in the region.

She emphasised that skill initiatives must move beyond policy frameworks to reach the state level.

Aggarwal underscored NCVET’s role as a facilitator in bringing coherence to the skilling ecosystem through unified standards and robust certification mechanisms.

Another executive member of NCVET, Neena Pahuja, in her address emphasised the shift towards future skilling, underscoring the need to align vocational training with the demands of a technology-driven economy.

She highlighted Artificial Intelligence (AI) as not just a disruptive force but also a transformative enabler, calling for skilling ecosystems to integrate AI competencies across sectors.

Pahuja stressed that preparing youth with digital and AI-driven capabilities is essential to ensure India’s workforce remains agile, innovative and globally competitive in the years ahead.

In the closing remarks, NCVET director Suhas Deshmukh highlighted the importance of building synergy between states and the council to drive convergence and ensure effective implementation of skill development programmes.

The workshop, under the ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), brought together key stakeholders from all the eight North Eastern states, including representatives from state skill development missions, state councils, universities and technical boards, an official release said.