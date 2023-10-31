Skill Development Corporation case: AP HC grants interim bail to Chandrababu Naidu on health grounds

Amaravati, Oct 31 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail for a period of four weeks to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the AP Skill Development Corporation case.

The court granted bail to the former Chief Minister on health grounds.

Advocates representing Naidu had informed the court that he has to undergo cataract surgery.

The court posted the regular bail petition to November 10.

Naidu is currently lodged in Rajamahendravarama prison for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, which resulted in a purported loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.

He was arrested on September 9.

The court said Naidu should surrender before the Superintendent of the central prison in Rajamahendravaram on or before November 28. PTI STH GDK GDK ROH