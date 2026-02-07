Skill development is backbone of India's maritime growth story: Sonowal

Palghar/Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said skill development was the backbone of India's maritime growth story.

He made the statement during his interaction with students in Mumbai at an event hosted by the Vadhvan Port Project Ltd (VPPL) to felicitate the local youth under its comprehensive skilling programme. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the VPPL and the Maharashtra government's Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET). This partnership will facilitate short-term skill courses at ITIs under the PM-SETU scheme, providing free training to students from 44 selected villages in the Vadhvan region, an official release said.

During the programme, Sonowal awarded certificates to the second batch of the Custom Documentation course. He also presented confirmation letters to 11 students for the GP Rating Pre-Sea Training Course, conducted with the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI). The VPPL is bearing the Rs 2.5 lakh fee per candidate for this six-month residential course, it said.

Sonowal, minister of ports, shipping and waterways said, "Skill development is the backbone of India's maritime growth story. Through the Vadhvan Port Skilling Program, we are equipping local youth with globally relevant skills and meaningful employment opportunities, fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a future-ready India." Currently, 6,000 students across 162 batches are undergoing training in 28 diverse courses. To streamline the process, VPPL has launched a dedicated AI chatbot for real-time registration and course information.

Gaurav Dayal, chairperson of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and CMD of VPPL, said the project aims to invest in the entire port ecosystem, from technical maritime roles to essential support trades.

The development of a Rs 76,200 crore all-weather greenfield deep draft major port at Vadhvan in Palghar district was approved by the Union Cabinet in 2024.

The project is being constructed by the VVPL, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) formed by JNPA and Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), with a shareholding of 74 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively. PTI COR NP