Skill Development Ministry tableau at Republic Day parade showcases future-ready workforce

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship's tableau at the Republic Day parade on Monday portrayed India's transformation into a global hub of a future-ready workforce capable of driving innovation, productivity and sustainable growth while ensuring inclusivity.

The tableau highlighted three core dimensions of its theme, 'Powered by Skills: Building a Self-Reliant, Future-Ready India', with inclusivity being reflected in the tractor unit, featuring two women engaged in non-traditional, future-ready skills, reinforcing the vision of making India the skill capital of the world.

Future Readiness was depicted through high-demand trades in renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, and automotive and electric Vehicle sectors. Self-reliance was showcased through artisans engaged in pottery, sculpting, and carpet making, empowered with modern tools, training, and opportunities to build small and medium enterprises.

A central installation of the human brain symbolised the balance between creative and analytical or technical skills, highlighting a holistic approach to skilling. The supporting hands represented collaboration between the government and Industry, ensuring a demand-driven ecosystem.

Cog motifs across the tableau depicted key sectors spanning future technologies and traditional crafts, together presenting a vision of inclusive growth, self-reliance, and future readiness driven by skilled human capital.