Skill development programme apprentices protest in Latur for permanent jobs

Latur, Feb 24 (PTI) Youths appointed as apprentices under a skilling initiative of the Maharashtra government on Monday held a protest in Latur.

These youths were placed in various units as interns and apprentices under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana for a six-month period, which they claimed was ending.

The protesters, who marched from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Park to the old collectorate, sought extension of tenure as well as permanent employment. They also sought 10 per cent quota for such apprentices in government jobs.

The scheme is helmed by the state's Department of Skill Development, Employment, and Entrepreneurship. PTI COR BNM