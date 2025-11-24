Skill development rapidly expanding in UP: Minister

Lucknow, Nov 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State for Forests (Independent Charge) Dr Arun Kumar Saxena on Monday said that skill development is rapidly expanding in the state, the UP government said in a statement.

Addressing a sectoral workshop on the theme of 'Viksit UP-2047' organised at the Yojana Bhawan auditorium on Monday, Saxena said Uttar Pradesh is a leading state in every aspect. Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi and the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, the state will set new benchmarks of progress by 2047, he said.

He said that skill development is rapidly expanding in the state. ITIs, polytechnics, skill development centres, and private training institutes are being established in both government and private sectors, giving new direction to employment and development, he added.

He emphasised the need to conduct public awareness programmes to educate people about pollution control and environmental protection. He also stressed the importance of community participation and strong inter-departmental coordination to ensure that all development projects remain socially inclusive. PTI NAV MNK MNK