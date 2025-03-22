Skill development will pave way for developed India: Rajasthan deputy CM

Jaipur, Mar 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Prem Chand Bairwa said on Saturday that only skill development will pave the way for a developed India and do justice to the country's immense youth talent.

"Skill education and skill development will not only create new employment opportunities, but effective steps can also be taken towards making India a manufacturing hub," he said.

Addressing the second convocation ceremony of the Bharatiya Skill Development University (BSDU) here, Bairwa said skill education has a big role in realising the concept of "new India" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on which the state government is also focusing completely.

He said a world-class campus like that of the BSDU, a private university, is a matter of pride for the state, according to a press release.

Bairwa said the implementation of the memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 35 lakh crore signed during last year's Rising Rajasthan Summit is being regularly reviewed in order to accelerate investment across various sectors.

BSDU president Professor Vivek Bhandari said the campus has bagged the third rank in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

He informed that the university is going to start a new course in facility management skills under construction skills. PTI SDA RC