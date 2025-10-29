Skill Mission yielding results as ITI graduates securing jobs with leading companies: UP govt

Lucknow, Oct 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Kapil Dev Agarwal on Wednesday said that skill development programmes are yielding results, with ITI graduates now securing placements with leading national companies.

Reviewing the progress of ongoing skill development programs at a meeting here, Agarwal said the government is taking significant initiatives to strengthen linkages between industries, the Skill Development Mission, and ITI institutes so that students receive training tailored to real-world industrial requirements.

So far, ITI students have been successfully placed in prominent companies such as Subros Ltd., Creature Industries, Dixon Technologies, Havells, Pepsico, and Sona BLW, according to an official statement.

While speaking at the headquarters of the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission in Aliganj here, Agarwal emphasised that to ensure better synergy between industries, skill requirements and training programmes, the Mission will prepare an industry visit calendar and a structured timetable for students. In line with government directives, all nodal ITI institutes will conduct monthly placement drives on the 21st of every month, with Deloitte India serving as the key partner to ensure active industry participation, the statement said.

Students have also gained practical exposure through industrial visits to facilities including Gyan Dairy, Alpha Engineers (TATA Motors Ancillary), Mohannah Enterprises, Kashi Industries, and Avionics Sparrow, it stated.

The meeting further noted that the government is continuously expanding partnerships with organisations such as the Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC), the Furniture and Fittings Sector Skill Council (FFSC) and Gyan Dairy, the statement added.