Skin health app developed by school students flags potential concern during real-world screening

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Students of a private school in Ahmedabad have developed an AI-based skin health awareness application, which has identified around 50 people with skin conditions that required professional dermatological consultation at a recent community screening initiative.

The app -- Derma Vision -- has received national recognition after winning the Best Innovative Idea in Artificial Intelligence at the Vigyantram National Championship, 2026, held at the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi in January this year, competing against 49 schools from across India, the school said in a statement.

The real-world testing further strengthened the credibility and social relevance of the innovation, it said.

As part of a Women's Day awareness programme, over 450 women participants, including teachers, administrative and ground staff of Udgamverse schools at Ahmedabad, underwent AI-based skin scanning using the application.

The findings were significant, with around 50 participants identified with visible skin patterns that required professional dermatological consultation, highlighting the importance of early awareness and timely intervention, the statement stated.

Developed by Dishen Gadhiya, Hetansh Patel, Yug Dalsania, and Janmesh Darji -- students of Zebar School in Classes 7 and 8 -- the app uses computer vision technology to analyse visible skin patterns and present results in a simple way.

The application also provides basic care guidance, preventive measures, and home remedies, enabling users to take appropriate action at home.

Importantly, it recommends visiting a dermatologist only when required. With this solution, individuals can determine the right course of action in the early stages itself, before the condition worsens, the statement stated.

According to a consulting dermatologist associated with the initiative, "Early awareness plays a crucial role in managing many skin conditions. Technology-enabled screening tools like Derma Vision can act as a first level of guidance, helping people take the right steps at the right time and consult specialists only when necessary." "It is inspiring to see young students contributing to preventive healthcare awareness," the dermatologist said.

Encouraged by the outcomes, the team of students now plans to collaborate with dermatologists to further validate the application and strengthen ethical and clinical safeguards, the statement from the school said.