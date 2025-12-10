Skins of leopard, another wild animal seized; two men held

Nagpur, Dec 10 (PTI) Police on Wednesday seized a leopard skin and the hide of another wild animal from two persons from different places in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, officials said.

The Butibori police took the action.

"Acting on a tip-off from the forest department, police personnel and forest officials conducted a joint operation. A leopard skin was recovered from the house of one Gyanaji Khillare in Butibori. The team also arrested Amit Yenurkar from Ridhora in Hingna, and seized the hide of another animal from his residence," an official said.

Both the accused were handed over to the forest department for further action, he said. PTI COR NP