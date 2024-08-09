'Skittish' govt has cut Parliament short after being out-debated: O'Brien

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) As both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die on Friday, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien claimed a "skittish" government has cut the session short because the Opposition out-debated them on every issue, including the Budget.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament was to end on August 12, but was adjourned ahead of schedule.

"For the 11th time, a skittish Modi government has cut Parliament sessions short," O'Brien said in a post on X.

"After being out-debated on every subject, including Budget, Modi's NDA runs away from Parliament. This is a clear sign of weakness," he said.

The TMC leader also shared a chart which gave details of Rajya Sabha sessions which were cut short since the Budget Session of 2020. PTI AO ZMN