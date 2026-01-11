SKM adopts resolution against signing FTA with US, demands release of Wangchuk

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) The Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Sunday adopted a resolution warning the government against signing a free trade agreement with the USA to open the agriculture and dairy sectors and also demanded the release of Sonam Wangchuk, among other activists.

The resolution was adopted by the national council of the farmers' body after a meeting held in the national capital.

A separate resolution adopted by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) in the meeting demanded that activist Sonam Wangchuk and those who "remain in jails without trials even after five years" be immediately released. It also asked for the repeal of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The resolution called upon farmers and people in general to "rally against compromising the interests of the country under the pressure of the US' imperialism and the corporate forces".

It asserted that farmers will unleash widespread and militant struggles larger than the 2020-21 historical struggle against the now-repealed farm laws.

"The meeting called upon farmers and workers to organise immediate militant protest actions across India if the NDA government enacts the Electricity Bill, 2025 in the forthcoming Budget session of Parliament," the SKM said in a statement.

The decision to ensure massive participation of farmers on the All India Resistance Day protest on January 16 was also taken during the meeting.

Citing SKM's new-year's pledge of "building continuous, united pan-India struggle till victory", the statement noted that the Resistance Day will see district-level demonstrations and block or village-level public meetings to press for several demands.

These include scrapping of the Electricity Bill and the Seeds Bill and repeal of the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Grameen) and the four labour codes.

Its charter includes long-term demands such as: "enact laws for MSP (minimum support price) at C2+50 per cent formula for all crops with guaranteed procurement, provide comprehensive loan waiver to liberate farmers from indebtedness and end peasant suicides, implement LARR Act, (Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act) 2013, protect the federal rights of the states by restoring the taxation power with amendment in the GST Act and provide 60 per cent share of divisive pool (including the revenue through cess and surcharge) instead of the current share of 31 per cent".

The C2+50 percent formula was recommended by the National Commission of Farmers, chaired by M S Swaminathan, to determine the MSP. It included the imputed rental value of owned land, interest on fixed capital, costs incurred by the farmer, value of the family labour, and added 50 per cent of the achieved value.

The SKM decided at the meeting to mark the upcoming Republic Day by endorsing the constitutional rights of freedom of expression, right to protest and demanding repeal "authoritarian laws", including UAPA.

It said a 'People's March' would be taken out in the afternoon without affecting the official Republic Day parade.

The meeting endorsed the call for a general strike on February 12, demanding the repeal of four labour codes, and called upon farmers to come out into the streets and organise massive demonstrations on that day.

"The meeting declared unconditional support for workers and resolved to fight till the demands are achieved," it said.

The meeting urged all the member organisations and state coordination committees of SKM to hold widespread struggles and campaigns at the block and village level, explaining the "series of corporate attacks on the working people and prepare for a long haul of massive pan-India struggles with determination".

The next national council meeting will be held on February 24 in Haryana and will resolve to undertake a concrete plan of action if the NDA government is not ready for a discussion with the leadership of the labourers, farmers and agricultural and rural workers on their genuine demands.

The participants were welcomed by All India Kisan Sabha leader Hannan Mollah at the meeting.

The presidium comprised Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Rajan Kshirasagar, P Krishnaprasad, Prem Singh Gehlavat, Ashish Mitahl, Joginder Singh Naine, Sirajudheen Khedi, Daljeet Singh and Ashok Baitha. PTI AO PRK PRK