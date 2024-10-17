SKM announces 'Chetavani Rally' in 500 districts on November 26

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Farmers collective Samyukt Kisan Morcha has said it will hold 'chetavani' (warning) rallies across 500 districts on November 26 to commemorate four years of farmers' march to Delhi.

It warned of a bigger agitation next year if its demands are not fulfilled.

The announcements were made Wednesday after the general body meeting of the SKM.

"The government has not fulfilled its commitment so far, they have betrayed farmers, so we have decided to hold rallies across the country," AIKS leader Hannan Mollah said.

Krantikari Kisan Union President Darshan Pal said if the government keeps delaying accepting their demands, a bigger agitation will be launched next year.

"If government continues its delaying tactics, in 2025, we will stage a big protest, and government will be responsible for it," Pal said.

Asked about BJP returning to power in Haryana, one of the major centres of farmers' protests, Pal said, "Even though BJP won, about 60 per cent of people voted against them, and farmers overwhelmingly voted against them." The umbrella body of the farmers' groups said a mass campaign will be carried out between November 7 and 25 covering 50,000 villages by the state committees of SKM, along with the trade and agricultural workers unions.

The SKM will undertake 'vehicle jathas' and 'padayatra' covering 100 villages in each district and carry out house-to-house canvassing with the charter of their demands.

It gave the Union government a three-month ultimatum to implement Minimum Support Price based on the C2+50 percent formula, and other demands.

The farmers' body adopted a resolution slamming Centre over the Digital Agriculture Mission, and also opposed the move to announce National Cooperation Policy.

The meeting extended solidarity with the fasting activists, including Sonam Wangchuk. The SKM also condoled the death of Prof G N Saibaba. PTI AO AO VN VN