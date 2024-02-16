SKM Bandh call: Buses stay off roads in Punjab, farmers block highways

Ferozepur/Amritsar/Hisar/Muzaffarnagar (Punjab, Haryana), Feb 16 (PTI) Commuters in Punjab faced inconvenience on Friday as buses stayed off the roads in response to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha's call for a 'Bharat Bandh' to press the government to accept farmers' demands including a legal guarantee of MSP.

Though there was a partial response to the bandh call in Haryana, markets and commercial establishments at several places in Punjab remained shut.

However, the bandh passed off peacefully, officials said.

Farmers, owing allegiance to different factions, held demonstrations at several places and also blocked national highways in Pathankot, Tarn Taran, Bathinda and Jalandhar. They also laid siege to several toll plazas and raised slogans against the Centre for not accepting their demands.

In Haryana's Hisar, the bus services of the Haryana Roadways remained paralysed as its staff also supported the SKM's Bharat Bandh call. The roadways employees held a demonstration on the premises of the bus stand and raised slogans in support of their demands.

In Kurukshetra, the bandh call failed to evoke any response. Shops and markets remained open and buses were plying.

Meanwhile, members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) staged 'dharnas' at several toll plazas in Haryana. They did not let the toll authorities charge fee from commuters.

Protests were also held in parts of western Uttar Pradesh. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait participated in a protest held at the Bagovali crossing on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway in Muzaffarnagar.

"We are holding the protest for the demands, including implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report, loan waiver etc," Tikait told reporters.

On Being asked if he has any plans to go to Delhi, Tikait said, "A meeting is scheduled in Sisauli (Muzaffaranagar) on Saturday, where planning for the future course of action will be made." In Bijnor, BKU members disrupted work at some sugarcane weighing centres.

In Baghpat, a protest was held by BKU members. BKU district president Pratap Singh Gurjar said, "The symbolic protest in support of the bandh was called at Vandana Chowk. Farmers supported the call and they did not go to the sugarcane procurement centres." The bandh had almost no impact in Shahajahanpur, Budaun and Meerut.

Many farmer bodies, including Bharti Kisan Union (Rajewal), Bharatiya Kisan Union (Dakunda), Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal), Bharatiya Kisan Union (Qadian) and Kirti Kisan Union participated in the bandh.

Among various demands, the SKM is seeking a legal guarantee to minimum support price for all crops based on the Swaminathan commission formula and debt waiver.

Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC Contract Workers' Union are also supporting the Samyukta Kisan Morcha's (SKM) bandh call. They are protesting against the Centre's proposed hit-and-run law.

Private bus operators were also not plying buses. Passengers were seen waiting for buses at many bus stands to reach their respective destinations. Mainly students and office-goers faced inconvenience because of the non-availability of buses.

At the Patiala bus stand, a college student said he could not find any bus to go to Landran road. A government employee said he had to go to Mohali for work but no bus was available. In Ferozepur, most educational institutions and business establishments remained closed and the markets wore a deserted look following the "Bharat Bandh" call.

Protesting farmers blocked roads at various points, including octroi number seven in the cantonment area, Golu Ka Mour village situated on Ferozepur-Fazilka road, Bangali Wala Bridge on NH-54 in Makhu area, at Talwandi Bhai under bridge.

Ashok Pasricha, president Sabji Mandi Aarthiya Association said the traders should support farmers during this critical time as most of the business depends on farmers only. "Today all the shops are closed in support of the farmers", said Pasricha.

Narinder Singh Kesar, president of Recognised and Affiliated Schools Association (RASA), said schools are closed and only students of classes 10 and 12, who are appearing for their annual exams, are coming.

Harbans Singh, BKU (Rajewal) district president, said the farmers' intention is not to trouble anyone. "We are fighting for our rights," he said.

In Ludhiana, bus stands in Samrala and Khanna Jagraon wore a deserted look.

BKU (Rajewal) president Balbir Singh Rajewal held a sit-in at the toll plaza in Samrala.

In Amritsar, the educational institutions run by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) remained shut as the apex gurdwara body supported the bandh call. Many shops also remained shut. Many shops in Amritsar also remained shut.

In Hoshiarpur, markets at many places including Jahan Khelan, Bajwara, Tanda, Garhdiwala, Chabbewal, Bhangala and Talwara remained shut in response to the bandh call.

Members of various farm organisations staged protests and blocked vehicular traffic on almost all the key roads and highways, including Hajipur Chowk, Dasuya, Bijli Ghar Chowk, Tanda, and Mata Rani Chowk, Mukerian on the Jalandhar-Pathankot National Highway, across the district.

They parked trucks, tractor-trailers, scooters, cars, etc across the roads at various places to block vehicular movement. Protestors raised slogans against the central government and also burnt effigies of the government at Adda Phuglana, Bijli Ghar Chowk, Tanda, and near the Civil Hospital, Mukerian.