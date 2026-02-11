SKM calls on farmers to join union workers' general strike

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has given a call to farmers to join trade union workers in making Thursday's all-India general strike a success.

In a statement issued here, the SKM said the strike seeks the withdrawal of four labour codes, the Electricity Bill-2025, the Seed Bill-2025, the VB-G RAM G Act-2025, restoration of the old pension scheme, implementation of minimum wages for workers including scheme workers, among other demands.

The statement said the platform of agricultural workers' unions and the NREGA Sangharsh Morcha (NSM) will also support and participate in the protest demonstrations across the country.

"SKM calls upon the people to resist all the new attacks launched by the BJP government on the farmers, the workers and common people," it said.

The SKM said the Electricity Bill will raise the power tariffs for farmers and domestic users across the board and impose peak-hour charges and smart meters. "SKM is demanding 'No to Smart Meters' and 300 units of free electricity to all as is also being promised in BJP election campaigns," the statement said.

It also said the SKM is strongly opposed to the imposition of the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act deposing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and the new Seed Bill, stating that it will lead to black-marketing of seeds.

It also opposed all the free trade agreements, calling those a blueprint of "economic colonisation" through the denial of the basic right of a minimum wage to workers, a minimum support price (MSP) to farmers and the right to employment to unemployed youngsters.

"The Modi government has surrendered the sovereignty and the self-reliance of India to the United States of America," the SKM alleged.

Referring to the 2020-21 farmers' protest, it said 736 farmers died during the agitation, but the BJP-led Centre consciously did not fulfil their demands, including the agreement on enacting a law for an MSP based on the C2+50 per cent formula for all crops with guaranteed procurement, a complete loan waiver and the right to electricity under the duress of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), MNCs and domestic corporate companies.

"The 12th February struggle of the All India General Strike and the protest demonstrations will rally the farmers, workers and all sections of the people to forge worker-farmer unity across India against the corporate-driven attack on their livelihood and right to live.

"SKM appeals to all farmers to join en masse in the protest demonstration, burn the effigies of Narendra Modi and Donald Trump and copies of the free trade agreements in solidarity with industrial workers and against all the anti-people, pro-corporate government policies," it said.