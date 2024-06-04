National

SKM chief Prem Singh Tamang stakes claim to form govt in Sikkim

Gangtok: Sikkim Krantikari Morcha chief Prem Singh Tamang on Tuesday said he has staked claim to form the government in the Himalayan state.

The SKM returned to power in Sikkim for the second consecutive term by winning 31 seats in the 32-member assembly.

"Earlier today, I had the honour of meeting with the Hon’ble Governor Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya Ji at Raj Bhawan. During our meeting, I submitted a formal proposal staking claim to form the government," Tamang said on X.

He also said, "I am pleased to announce that the Hon’ble Governor has accepted this proposal, marking a significant step forward in our efforts to establish a new government." The assembly elections were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in Sikkim.

