SKM committed to ensuring peace, security in Sikkim: CM Tamang

Gangtok, May 30 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday said that the ruling SKM was committed to ensuring peace and security in the state after forming the government.

Votes for the Assembly election will be counted on June 2, two days before the same exercise is carried out for the Lok Sabha polls.

"It is our utmost duty to maintain peace, goodwill, friendship and brotherhood to maintain Sikkim's identity as a peaceful and harmonious state," he said while chairing a meeting with the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) candidates for the assembly and parliamentary polls at his official residence.

The SKM is seeking a second successive term in power under Tamang's leadership and has put up candidates on all 32 assembly seats in the elections held on April 19.

Tamang thanked all senior civil and police officials of the state administration for the successful conduct of the polls.

The Sikkim chief minister also lauded 4.64 lakh voters for showing great enthusiasm to participate in the election process, with 83.5 per cent of them exercising their franchise this time.

"Sikkim has witnessed an 83.5 per cent voter turnout, two per cent higher than that in 2019. Sikkim's voter turnout has set a higher record when compared to other states in the country for which the voters deserve kudos," the SKM Chief said.

This election has been the most peaceful in Sikkim's history, and all stakeholders have contributed equally to the conduct of the election process, he said.

Tamang said, "It should be the endeavour of everyone to ensure complete peace and security in the state for the benefit of the Sikkimese people, and no disturbance will be allowed to disrupt the peace and balance we have achieved." PTI KDK SBN SBN