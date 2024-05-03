SKM criticises EC for not releasing 'absolute number' of voters in first two phases of LS polls

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) The Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Friday criticised the Election Commission for not making available the "absolute number" of voters in the first two phases of the Lok Sabha polls.

In a statement, the SKM also accused the poll panel of "inaction" over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks at a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara.

"Even after a completely unacceptable delay of 11 days after the first phase of the poll and four days after the second phase of the poll, the ECI released the voter turnout data but did not release the total number of voters in each constituency,” they said in a statement.

They said that the EC owes an explanation to the electorate on its hesitation to provide data on the total number of voters, constituency-wise.

"SKM being the largest representative body of the 11 crore cultivators and 13.5 crore farm workers across India has expressed its deep concern on the failure of the Election Commission of India in providing the data of the first and second phase of polling to the 18th Lok Sabha election," they said.

"The ECI is silent on the ruling party that tampered with the nomination of its opponents in Surat in Gujarat and Indore in Madhya Pradesh. This trend reveals the BJP's total contempt for the democratic process and the dictatorial outlook but also the capitulation of ECI," they said.

The Election Commission had on Tuesday made public the voter turnout for the first and second phases of polling held on April 19 and April 26. According to the data, a voter turnout of 66.14 per cent was recorded in the first and 66.71 per cent in the second phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Referring to the Prime Minister's speech in Banswara of Rajasthan, which drew flak from several quarters, the SKM accused the ECI of not acting against the complaint.

"The issue of the hate speech made by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi was raised with the ECI by the SKM with the demand of immediate action including six years ban on contesting election and his removal from the post of the Prime Minister. The ECI failed to serve any notice to Narendra Modi though almost all the political parties had given written representation to the ECI on the matter," they said.

"In the absence of any concrete action by the statutory body on such violations, the Prime Minister and other top leaders of BJP have repeated the violations during the last week in almost all the public speeches across India. This is nothing but crushing down the unquestionable foundation of the rule of law in a modern civil society based on democratic principles," the SKM said.

"This amounts to a crime against the constitution and the very concept of the Republic of India hence unpardonable from the side of the ECI as a statutory body," they added.

While addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara on April 21, PM Modi had suggested that if the Congress comes to power, it would "redistribute" wealth to Muslims. He alleged that Congress plans to give the people's hard-earned money and valuables to the "infiltrators" and "those who have more children".

Several opposition parties have also complained to the poll panel over the issue, following which the ECI sent a show-cause notice to BJP President JP Nadda. PTI AO AO HIG HIG