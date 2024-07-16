SKM delegation hands over memorandum of demands to Allahabad, Kaushambi MPs

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The Samyukt Kisan Morcha members met Allahabad MP Ujjwal Raman Singh and Kaushambi MP Pushpendra Saroj on Tuesday, and handed them a memoranda of their demands, including assured procurement and MSP at C2 plus 50 per cent formula, the farmers' organisation said in a statement. They will also meet BJP MP from Phulpur Praveen Patel on Wednesday, the statement said. The SKM members are meeting the MPs and urging them to raise their issues in Parliament. The statement said that both MPs promised to force the government to come to the discussion table and not ignore the farmers. The delegation led by All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha (AIKMS) general secretary Dr Ashish Mital included Heeralal, Rajkumar Pathik, Phulchand Nishad, Suresh Nishad, Surya Prakash Patel of All India Kisan Mahasabha (AIKM), Bhupendra Pandey of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), Ghanshyam Maurya of All India Kisan Khet Majdoor Sangathan (AIKKMS), Jalandhar Patel and Sanjay Yadav of BKU Shramshakti along with more than 20 leaders.

The SKM, which led the 2020-21 farmers' protest at Delhi borders, had earlier announced that they were resuming their agitation and would meet the MPs as well as seek appointments with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Leader of Opposition to give them charters of their demands. The demands of the farmers include ensuring legally guaranteed MSP based on C2+50 per cent formula with assured procurement for all crops, no to privatisation of the power sector and prepaid smart meters, compensation to the families of martyrs who died during the historic farmers struggle, withdrawal of cases related to the farmers agitation and loan waiver among other demands. On August 9, the SKM will observe "Quit India Day" as "Corporates Quit India Day" by holding demonstrations across the country in support of its charter of demands, the organisation said.

The SKM has demanded that India must come out of the WTO and multinational corporations should not be allowed in agriculture. PTI AO AS AS