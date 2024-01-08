SKM endorses BJP leader D T Lepcha's candidature for RS elections

Gangtok, Jan 8 (PTI) The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on Monday endorsed the BJP leader D T Lepcha's candidature for the Rajya Sabha seat from Sikkim.

With this Lepcha becomes the official candidate of the NDA of which the SKM, which is led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, is a constituent.

With SKM and BJP together accounting for 31 MLAs in the 32-member Sikkim Legislative Assembly, the 66 year-old Lepcha's election to Rajya Sabha is a foregone conclusion even though the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), with one MLA in the ex-Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling has not yet decided whether to put up it's candidate or not.

Lepcha will file his nomination tomorrow on the last day of filing papers for Rajya Sabha elections and the polling will be held on January 19 next if necessary.

"Lepcha"s candidature for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Sikkim has been finalized following deliberations between the leaders of both SKM and BJP," the Chief Minister's political secretary Jacob Khaling Rai told reporters here.

The SKM has endorsed the BJP leader's candidature for Rajya Sabha in the long-term interests and development of Sikkim which will be served the best by remaining a part of the NDA both at the state and national level, he said.

Under the federal structure it is important that the central and state governments work in tandem for development and SKM has been working with this in mind to ensure development of Sikkim and address it's outstanding issues.

The SDF slammed the SKM for 'surrendering' the interests of the people of Sikkim by opting for the BJP candidate, a charge trashed by Rai. PTI KDK KK