SKM expels 3 party leaders including former minister

Gangtok, Jun 3 (PTI) The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on Monday expelled three leaders, including former minister Karma Loden Bhutia from the party for indulging in anti-party activities, a party official said.

On the instruction of SKM chief Prem Singh Tamang, party general secretary (Hqs) Pawan Gurung issued the letter expelling Bhutia, vice president (Culture Wing), Durga Prasad Pradhan (ex-advisor and vice-president Geyzing district), and Avinash Yakha, general secretary, press and media, youth wing, with immediate effect for indulging in anti-party activities, he said.

Their posts and primary membership shall stand as null and void from the party with immediate effect, Gurung said.

The SKM leadership cracked the whip against errant party leaders a day after registering a landslide victory winning 31 of the 32 seats in Sikkim Assembly. PTI KDK RG