SKM expresses inability to join discussion by SC constituted committee on farmers' issue

Chandigarh, Jan 1 (PTI) The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) expressed its inability on Wednesday to attend a January 3 meeting convened by a high-powered committee constituted by the Supreme Court to discuss farmers' issues.

"The High Powered Committee constituted by the Supreme Court has extended an invitation to the SKM to join its meeting scheduled on January 3 (at Panchkula, Haryana) to discuss the farmer's issues," a statement issued by the SKM said.

It added that the court had formed the committee in the context of the blockade at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana due to a farmers' stir, but the SKM is not part of that agitation.

Notably, farmers under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points since February 13 last year, after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

Senior farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has been on an indefinite fast at the Khanauri border point since November 26 to press the BJP-led Centre to accept the farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

"The Supreme Court order dated September 2, 2024 had cautioned the farmers to keep themselves at a safe distance from political parties and political issues, and said all their issues will be considered in a phased manner by the intervention of the court.

"The SKM, in principle, does not accept intervention of the court because the farmers are fighting on policy issues with the Union government. Hence, the court has no role to play," the statement said.

It added that in this context, the SKM is unable to accept the invitation for discussion from the committee.

The Supreme Court, in September 2024, formed the committee headed by former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Nawab Singh.

When contacted, senior SKM leader Harinder Singh Lakhowal said a meeting of the farmers' body was held on Tuesday and it was decided that it will not attend the Panchkula meeting convened by the court-appointed panel.

While the SKM is not part of the ongoing farmers' protest at Shambhu and Khanauri, Lakhowal said the Supreme Court should direct the Centre to hold talks with the protesting farmers and break the deadlock as Dallewal is on an indefinite hunger strike for 37 days.

Lakhowal said the SKM will be holding a "Kisan Mahapanchayat" at Punjab's Moga on January 9 and various issues pertaining to farmers will be taken up at the event.

The issue of Dallewal's hunger strike will also be taken up at the mahapanchayat, he added.

"On January 24-25, the SKM will hold a meeting in Delhi," he said. PTI SUN RC