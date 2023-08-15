SKM govt has done its best to fulfil promises made to people: Tamang

Gangtok, Aug 15 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Tuesday said his government has done its best to fulfil the various promises the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has made four years ago to the people of the Himalayan state.

Tamang said this after hoisting the National Flag at the 77th Independence Day functions held at Paljor stadium here.

"We have effectively implemented the welfare schemes for the poor people, women and other sections of the society along with carrying out development works", he said.

The implementation of 365 days of maternity leave for working women in Sikkim was one significant decision of the state government, the chief minister said, adding that the scheme has been made flexible for the beneficiaries who can avail the leave in one go or in parts as per their wish.

Similarly, the state government has provided an assistance of Rs 20,000 to non-working women under 'Amma Yojana', he said, adding the money would be directly transferred into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Tamang said that his government has also streamlined the promotion policy for the employees in recognition of their services to the state and its people.

The chief minister said that the infrastructure in health and tourism sectors have been developed to cater to the needs of the people.

Taking a dig at his predecessor Pawan Kumar Chamling regime for being heavy on promises than delivering the goods to the people, he said that he has adopted the reverse approach by delivering more to the people than making promises.

Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya hoisted the national flag at the Raj Bhawan. PTI KDK RG