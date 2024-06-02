SKM leading in 30 assembly seats in Sikkim; CM ahead, Chamling trailing

Gangtok: The ruling SKM was leading in 30 of the 32 assembly seats in Sikkim, while the SDF was ahead in one constituency, according to the Election Commission of India.

Counting of votes for 32 assembly seats in Sikkim began at 6 am on Sunday, amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

Chief Minister and Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) candidate Prem Singh Tamang was leading by around 6,443 votes over his nearest SDF rival Som Nath Poudyal from the Rhenock assembly constituency, while in the Soreng Chakung Assembly constituency Tamang is leading by 2,052 votes over his nearest SDF rival A D Subba.

Former CM and Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) supremo Pawan Kumar Chamling was trailing behind SKM candidate Raju Basnet by 1,852 votes in Namcheybung seat. In the Poklok Kamrang Assembly constituency Chamling was trailing behind Bhoj Raj Rai of SKM by 2,728 votes.

Former India Football captain and SDF candidate Bhaichung Bhutia was trailing behind SKM rival Riksal Dorjee Bhutia by 4,346, votes in the Barfung Assembly seat.

Sikkim BJP unit president Dilli Ram Thapa was trailing behind his SKM rival Kala Rai by 2,312 votes in the Upper Burtuk Assembly constituency.