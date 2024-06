Gangtok: The ruling SKM was leading in the lone Lok Sabha seat in Sikkim, where counting of votes was underway on Tuesday, according to the Election Commission's website.

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha's Indra Hang Subba was ahead of his nearest rival Bharat Basnett of Citizen Action Party-Sikkim by 2,399 votes.

Polling was held for the seat on April 19.