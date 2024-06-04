SKM leads in Sikkim's lone Lok Sabha seat

Gangtok, Jun 4 (PTI) The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) was leading in the state's lone Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday morning, according to the Election Commission.

SKM candidate Indra Hang Subba was leading over his nearest rival PD Rai of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) by 26,797 votes.

Polling was held for the seat on April 19 along with the assembly elections.

The results of the assembly elections were declared on June 2, and the SKM swept it by winning 31 of the 32 seats. PTI KDK SOM