SKM retains power in Sikkim, wins 21 seats in 32-member assembly

Gangtok, Jun 2 (PTI) The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on Sunday returned to power in the Himalayan state for the second consecutive term as it won 21 seats in the 32-member assembly and secured majority, officials said.

The SKM, led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, is also leading in 10 other seats.

Tamang won from Rhenock seat by over 7,000 votes. He is also leading in Soreng Chakung constituency.

The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), which ruled the state for 25 years in a row till 2019, bagged just one seat, Elections Commission officials said.

SDF president and former chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling lost from the two seats he contested.

Elections to the assembly were held simultaneously with the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 19. PTI KDK NN