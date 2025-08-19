SKM slams govt notification allowing duty-free import of cotton till Sep 30

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) The Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Tuesday opposed a government notification allowing duty-free import of raw cotton till September 30, calling it a death warrant for cotton framers across the country.

In a statement issued here, the amalgam of farmer unions accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "duplicity and betrayal".

"The government has said that the elimination of import duty on cotton as well as Agriculture Infrastructure Development Cess (AIDC) is necessary in the public interest. SKM strongly protests the notification to eliminate import tariff on cotton as a death warrant for cotton farmers across the country," the Morcha said.

It claimed that the step will have a direct impact on the domestic price of cotton. "Cotton price will definitely fall and farmers will face further distress and indebtedness," said the SKM, which had spearheaded the agitation against the three central farm laws leading to their withdrawal in December 2021.

"SKM accuses Prime Minister Modi of duplicity and betrayal and demands that he explain where is his 'highest priority' now ?" it said.

"The entire cotton area is the highest peasant suicide prone region of India. The elimination of import duty on cotton will further eliminate the livelihood of lakhs of cotton farmer households," they said.

The government has allowed duty-free import of raw cotton till September 30 to improve the availability of the key raw material for the textile sector, a move which is expected to help the US.

Cotton was so far subject to an 11 per cent import duty along with the Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC).

According to a finance ministry notification dated August 18, the duty exemption will take effect from August 19 and shall remain in force till September 30. PTI AO RT RT