SKM supremo Prem Singh Tamang chairs preparatory meeting of party's foundation day function

Gangtok, Jan 12 (PTI) Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) supremo and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday chaired the second preparatory meeting for the 14th foundation day of the ruling party in the Himalayan state.

The 14th foundation day of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha will be held at Rangpo on February 4.

"I chaired the 2nd preparatory meeting for the SKM's 14th Foundation Day celebration scheduled to be held at Rangpo on February 4 next," he said in a social media post.

The meeting focused on detailed discussions and the assignment of responsibilities to various individuals and party organisations in preparation for the upcoming event to be held in a grand and befitting manner, Tamang, the founding president of SKM said.

During the meeting, the SKM supremo urged all members to work collectively and with dedication to ensure the grand success of the event, emphasising that our commitment to the party and its ideals is the very purpose of our collective journey.

"We have consistently adopted pro-people policies and initiatives, working tirelessly for the welfare and development of our state", he said. Tamang also announced that a five-day party convention will be organised in the near future to further strengthen the organisation and reinforce the party's commitment to the people.

This year's Foundation Day celebration will be held under the theme 'Jan Andolan Dekhin Jan Sarkar' (see the people's movement, see the people's government) and is expected to witness large-scale public participation, reflecting the strong bond between the party and the people, he said. PTI KDK RG