Gangtok, Jun 2 (PTI) The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on Sunday returned to power by sweeping the assembly polls in the Himalayan state, winning 31 of the 32 seats, according to the Election Commission.

The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front could manage only one seat.

Elections to the Sikkim Assembly were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls on April 19. PTI KDK NN SOM RG