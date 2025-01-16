SKM tells govt to talks to protesting farmers as Dallewal's indefinite fast enters 52nd day

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The Samyukt Kisan Morcha demanded on Thursday that the Union government initiate talks with farmers protesting at the Punjab-Haryana border over their demands and called for holding Kisan Mahapanchayats in all states as farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's indefinite fast entered the 52nd day.

In a statement, the SKM said they will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the deteriorating health of Dallewal, the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), who has been on a hunger strike since November 26 last year.

Farmers, under the banner of the SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 last year, after security forces did not allow them to march to Delhi to press for their demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

"In the context of the fast-unto-death struggle of Jagjit Singh Dallewal at Khanauri border that has crossed 52 days, a series of protest action and interaction with political parties will be undertaken to put pressure on the Union Government with the demands of immediately holding talks with all the farmer organisations on the long-pending demands, including MSP and loan waiver, save the life of Dallewal and immediately withdraw the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing," the SKM said.

It said at the National Coordination Committee meeting held on January 15, it was decided that SKM will write to the prime minister, stressing the grave danger to Dallewal's life due to his indefinite fast. "SKM will organise Kisan Mahapanchayat in all states. The respective state coordination committees (SCCs) of SKM will meet immediately to decide the date and venue. A massive Kisan Mahapanchayat has been scheduled on February 11 in Patna," the statement said.

They also said SKM delegations will meet the chief ministers in different states and urge them to adopt a resolution in the assemblies to "reject the anti-farmer, anti-federal National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing (NPFAM)". The chief ministers will also be urged to write to the prime minister over Dallewal's ongoing fast.

"SKM will hold a one-day dharna on January 20 or any other suitable date as decided by the SCCs in front of the residence/office of the respective MPs and urge them to put pressure on the prime minister.

"SKM also calls upon the farmers to undertake week-long campaigns in the villages and kisan rallies/torchlight processions on the date as decided by the state coordination committees," the statement said. It also announced that the central trade unions have decided to join the January 26 tractor/vehicle/motorcycle parade in support of the farmers' demands.