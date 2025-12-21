SKM to begin preparations for next assembly polls from 2026: Tamang

Gangtok, Dec 21 (PTI) The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) will commence preparation for a third straight term in power under "Mission 2029" from as early as next year, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced on Sunday.

Addressing SKM leaders and workers on the 17th Rholu Diwas, he said that the ruling party will start work for re-election under "Mission 2029" from next year.

"Let us all party leaders and workers gear up for preparation for the next assembly polls to be held in 2029 from the grassroots level from as early as next year," Tamang said.

Recalling the significance of Rholu Divas, the SKM supremo said he had raised a banner of revolt against the then chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling-led SDF from the Rholu Mandir premises way back in 2009.

He said that before the formation of SKM in 2013, his group within the SDF was known as "Golay Khema".

The chief minister thanked the party leaders and workers for standing with him and the party during difficult times.

Tamang said his government has worked hard for the development of Sikkim since the formation of the SKM government in 2019, with an aim to reach out to poor and downtrodden sections of the society.

The SKM chief also released the party's official calendar and diary for 2026 in the presence of senior leaders and workers.

He also attended a puja and offered prayers at Rholu Mandir located in Melli constituency.

The function was held on a low scale to mark Rholu Divas, which coincided with the traditional Losoong/Namsoong festival taking place in Sikkim.

The chief minister said that the SKM foundation day celebrations will be an elaborate affair extended over three days in February next year, with youth and women conventions being an integral part of the celebrations. PTI KDK RG