SKM to gherao DC offices across country on Sept 22 to demand compensation for flood-hit farmers

Chandigarh, Sep 2 (PTI) The SKM on Saturday announced farmers will gherao offices of deputy commissioners (DCs) across the country on September 22 to demand compensation for losses suffered by them due to floods in various states, including Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

The decision was taken at a meeting of farmer leaders representing several farmer bodies of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh held here.

Addressing the media, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Jangvir Singh Chauhan said they have decided to gherao DC offices across the country on September 22 to press their demand for compensation for farmers who suffered losses due to floods in several states.

The protest will be held from 12 noon to 4 pm, he said.

Chauhan claimed 'girdawari' (survey to asses crop loss) has not been conducted in many flood-hit areas yet.

He said 32 farmer bodies in Punjab that are part of the SKM will also hold protests outside the residences of Union and AAP ministers and BJP leaders in the state from September 11 to 13 to seek fair compensation for crop loss.

The floods in July and August in Punjab caused massive damage, he added.

The SKM leader said the issue of fair compensation for crop loss was discussed in the group's meeting.

While the Haryana government has announced a compensation of Rs 15,000 per acre for the loss of paddy crop, the Punjab government is yet to announce any for crop loss, Chauhan said.

He also demanded that at least Rs 10 lakh be given to the kin of those killed in the floods and sought compensation for the loss of cattle.

Farmers should also be compensated for additional expenditure incurred on account of sowing paddy twice at several places because of the floods, Chauhan said. PTI CHS VSD DIV DIV