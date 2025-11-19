SKM to hold country wide protests on Nov 26 to mark five years of Delhi march

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Farmer organisations, along with Central Trade Unions, will hold nationwide protests on November 26 to mark five years of the farmers' march to Delhi, demanding fulfilment of unimplemented promises made by the government.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer organisations that led the 2020-21 protests, slammed the government for failing to implement key promises made during the year-long sit-in protest at Delhi borders.

"None of the promises made to farmers have been implemented. It was not even discussed… Whether it is MSP at C2+50 per cent, a loan waiver or stopping privatisation of electricity. This is bothering farmers," said Ashok Dhawale, president of All India Kisan Sabha.

While the three controversial farm laws were repealed, SKM leaders pointed out that the Labour Codes, which have also faced protests by trade unions, have not been repealed. They announced that on November 26, protests would take place on a large scale at district and state centres across the country. These protests will also take place at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and in Noida.

In a statement, the SKM reminded that November 26 marks the fifth year since the historic farmers' struggle began at the Delhi borders, supported by the united trade union movement.

"Sacrificing the lives of 736 martyrs, the protracted struggle of 380 days forced the BJP-led NDA Union Government to repeal the three pro-corporate and anti-people Farm Laws," it said.

Despite the repeal of the farm laws, SKM said that the written assurances given by the government on December 9, 2021, when farmers decided to end the protest, have not been fulfilled.

"Farmers in India are reeling under near complete collapse with distress sale of paddy at Rs. 1400/quintal, cotton at Rs 6000/quintal and maize at Rs 1800/quintal. The Paddy MSP as per C2+50 per cent is Rs 3012/quintal," the SKM said.

The SKM also highlighted that the Modi government has waived Rs 16.41 lakh crores of corporate debt but not a single rupee of debt waiver has been given to farmers in the last 11 years.

The SKM demanded immediate enactment of a law to ensure MSP at C2+50 per cent with guaranteed procurement, a comprehensive Loan Waiver Scheme for farmers and agricultural workers, no privatisation of electricity and PSUs, no Smart Meters, repeal of the Electricity Bill 2025, and 300 units of free electricity per month to all households.

The SKM also raised concerns over India's trade agreements, urging that the imposition of a 50 per cent US tariff on India should be seen as a violation of India's sovereignty, calling for reciprocal actions.

It also demanded that no Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) should be signed that harm the interests of farmers and workers, specifically urging the government to scrap the Indo-UK FTA, the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), and withdraw the draft Seed Bill 2025.

Further, the SKM demanded the repeal of the four Labour Codes, the protection of the right to a minimum wage, and that all severe floods and natural calamities should be declared National Disasters. It called for full compensation for affected states, including Rs 25,000 crore for Punjab, and the implementation of Rs 1 lakh crore compensation for all calamity-affected states.

Other key demands included ensuring 200 days of work and a Rs 700 daily wage under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), linking it with the Agriculture and Dairy sectors to benefit farmers.

Demands also include an immediate end to casualisation, outsourcing, and contractualisation of permanent jobs, filling 65 lakh vacant posts in government and the public sector, reinstating the Old Pension Scheme, and strict implementation of social reservations for SC/ST/OBC/Minorities.

SKM also demanded that there should be no indiscriminate acquisition of agricultural land, no "Bulldozer Raj," and that the right to rehabilitation and resettlement be protected. PTI AO HIG