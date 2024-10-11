SKM to hold road blockade in Punjab against paddy procurement

Chandigarh, Oct 11 (PTI) Samyukt Kisan Morcha Friday announced a statewide road blockade in Punjab on Sunday from 12 pm to 3 pm to protest against an alleged tardy paddy procurement.

SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal blamed both the Centre and state governments for the procurement.

"Be it the Centre or Punjab governments, both are to be blamed... they are not ready to resolve the issue," Rajewal said here.

"We have decided to block roads across state on October 13 from 12 to 3 pm. Our appeal to the people of Punjab is that while we did not wish to take such a step, we have been compelled to do so..," he told reporters.

Rice millers and the commission agents of the state have joined hands with the farmers' body in the protest.

Rajewal said another meeting will be held Monday with Beopar Mandals and labour unions to decide the next course of action. PTI SUN VN VN