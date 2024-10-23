SKM to hold statewide road blockade in Punjab on Oct 25

Ludhiana, Oct 23 (PTI) The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Wednesday announced a statewide road blockade in Punjab on October 25 to protest the alleged "tardy" paddy procurement and lifting.

Advertisment

A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting here.

The farmers' collective said it was a unanimous opinion that there was no improvement in the paddy procurement operations.

The SKM, which had come into the limelight with its agitation against the Centre's three farm laws, had on October 19 stated that if the state government failed to ensure smooth paddy procurement within four days, they would announce a "big decision".

Advertisment

SKM leader Raminder Singh Patiala said it has been decided that a road blockade will be held on roads near mandis across the state from 11 am to 3 pm on Friday.

"If the issue is not resolved, then all deputy commissioner offices in the state will be gheraoed from 11 am to 3 pm on October 29," said Patiala.

It was also decided that black flags will be shown to AAP ministers, MLAs and officials when they visit grain markets.

Advertisment

The SKM blamed the Punjab government as well as the BJP-led central government for the farmers' plight. PTI COR CHS RT RT