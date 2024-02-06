SKM, trade unionss write to opposition parties seeking support for Feb 16 bandh

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The Samyukt Kisan Morch and the joint platform of central trade unions have written to political parties from the INDIA coalition urging them to back a nationwide strike and rural bandh on February 16.

A letter has been sent to all opposition parties urging them to extend support to the strike which has been called on issues of minimum support price, Rs 26,000 minimum wage per month, abolition of the new labour codes, among other things, sources said.

Sources in the SKM said they have received support from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India, and the DMK so far.

"This is the last push before the polls. We have written to all non-NDA parties, and are seeking their support since they have also been raising these issues. If they support our strike, people will also know whom to vote for instead of BJP," an SKM leader said.

They said the "Industrial/Sectoral Strike and Grameen Bandh" is being supported by trade unions and different mass organisations of students, youth, women and other sections including teachers and transport operators.

"In order to ensure greater impact of the strike and bandh action across the country, both the platforms have come to a consensus to send the Joint Declaration and the Demand Charter of the 16th February 2024 Industrial/Sectoral Strike and Grameen Bandh to all the non-NDA political parties," the letter sent to the parties said.

After the 2020-21 farmers' protest, the SKM expressed its opposition to the BJP in the subsequent elections but did not support any other political party.

The farmers' stir led by SKM was held on Delhi borders in 2020-21 against the three farm laws, which were later repealed by the government. The protesting outfits had kept opposition leaders away from their agitation. PTI AO RT