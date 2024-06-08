SKM urges party workers, public to attend swearing-in ceremony of Tamang

Gangtok, Jun 8 (PTI) The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on Saturday invited its workers and public to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prem Singh Tamang and his council of ministers on June 10 at the Palzor stadium here.

Tamang will take oath as the chief minister of Sikkim for the second time on June 10 as the SKM won a landslide mandate in the recently concluded assembly polls by winning 31 out of 32 seats.

"All party workers... various frontal organisations/wings, primary members are hereby informed that the swearing-in ceremony of Hon'ble Chief Minister P S Golay along with his new cabinet is scheduled to be held on June 10 at 4 pm at Palzor Stadium, Gangtok," SKM general secretary (Headquarters) Pawan Gurung said.

"We request all party workers, supporters, and respected 'janata' (public) to be present at this historic event," he said.

The invitation is open to all and there is no requirement for entry pass for the function, the SKM official said.

The Education Department has ordered the closure of all educational institutions within the boundary of Gangtok Municipal Corporation on June 10 as part of security measures for the swearing-in ceremony of the chief minister and his council of ministers on June 10.

A circular issued by the Education Department's Additional Chief Secretary R Telang said: "In view of security arrangements and restrictions on movement of vehicles for the swearing-in ceremony of the Hon'ble chief minister and council of ministers on June 10 at Palzor Stadium, Gangtok, it has been decided that all government and private schools, colleges and academic institutions falling within the boundaries of GMC shall remain closed on June 10." PTI KDK RG