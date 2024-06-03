SKM urges SDF leaders, workers not to flee Sikkim fearing persecution

Gangtok, Jun 3 (PTI) After social media posts claimed that demoralised SDF leaders and workers were fleeing Sikkim following assembly poll defeat, fearing attacks by ruling party cadre in post-poll violence, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on Monday urged them to stay back, promising peace and security for all.

The SKM bagged 31 of the 32 assembly seats, the results of which were declared on Sunday. The SDF managed to win only one seat and even its party supremo and five-term former chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling lost both the seats he contested.

"Dear esteemed leaders and supporters of the SDF party, we have come to learn that many of you have left Sikkim fearing potential attacks. We wish to emphasise that the SKM, once a victim of such violence, deeply understands the pain caused by these heinous acts. Our ethos strongly stands against indulging in any form of violence," SKM spokesperson Jacob Khaling said in a statement.

He said Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has strictly instructed all party workers to abstain from any anti-social activities in Sikkim.

"We have vowed to maintain peace and harmony across our beloved state," Khaling said, urging those SDF workers and leaders who have fled the state to return.

The main opposition party must continue to engage with the public and continue public work to contribute to betterment of the people of Sikkim, the SKM leader said.

Even the chief minister, in a statement issued a few days back, batted for peace and security in Sikkim during the second SKM term.

SDF leaders could not be reached for their comment on the development. PTI KDK ACD