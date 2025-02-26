SKM welcomes Punjab assembly's resolution against Centre's draft agri marketing policy

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The Samyukta Kisan Morcha Wednesday welcomed a resolution passed by the Punjab Assembly against the Centre's draft National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing and urged other states to pass similar motions.

Passing the resolution on Tuesday, the Punjab Assembly has termed the policy an attempt to bring back the three contentious farm laws repealed by the Union government in 2021.

According to the draft policy, it aims to "build a vibrant marketing ecosystem in the country wherein farmers of all categories find a market of their choice to realise the best price for their produce".

At a press conference on Wednesday, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders welcomed the Punjab government's move and said the state has "again demonstrated its determination to lead the people of the entire country against the corporate policies being imposed by the Narendra Modi-led BJP-NDA government".

They described the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing (NPFAM) as "an open attack on the rights of the state governments".

"According to the Constitution of India, agriculture is a state subject. The Union government should not trespass to the state government's domain and dictate through such policy frameworks of unified national markets," the SKM said.

"However, PM Modi is hell-bent on facilitating corporate takeover of agriculture production and marketing across India even by destroying the federal structure which is one of the cornerstones of the Constitution," it said.

Accusing the BJP of "protecting the interests of multinational companies and big corporations", the SKM appeals to chief ministers of all the states to reject the proposed NPFAM and support the farmers in their struggle against the "corporatisation" of agriculture.

SKM leaders said they would undertake a campaign in the country to rally the farmers at the panchayat and village levels and build a massive struggle, which would be bigger than the 2020-2021 protests at Delhi borders.

The farmer leaders demanded that the NPFAM should be scrapped and a lease should be enacted to ensure MSP for crops determined as per the recommendation of the Swaminathan Commission.