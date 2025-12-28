SKM youth wing conducts five-day mass cleanliness drive along Yuksam-Dzongri trekking trail

Gangtok, Dec 27 (PTI) The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha's (SKM) youth wing carried out a five-day mass cleanliness drive along the Yuksam-Dzongri trekking trail inside the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Khangchendzonga National Park.

A statement from the party said on Sunday that the initiative covered the 25-km Yuksam-Dzongri trekking route from December 23 to 27.

It was undertaken as part of the "Clean Himalaya, Green Sikkim" mission envisioned by Chief Minister and SKM chief Prem Singh Tamang.

The statement said that the cleanliness drive was conducted under the direction of the CM and facilitated by SKM Youth wing state president, Lakpa Moktan, with close coordination by state vice president, Naren Shrestha.

It said that apart from cleaning activities, the team interacted with trekkers and locals en route, creating awareness about environmental responsibility and the importance of maintaining cleanliness in ecologically sensitive mountain regions. PTI COR RG