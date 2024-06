Gangtok, Jun 4 (PTI) Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) candidate Indra Hang Subba extended his lead to 76,548 votes over his nearest rival Bharat Basnett of Citizen Action Party-Sikkim in the lone Lok Sabha seat in the Himalayan state, according to the Election Commission's website.

Subba polled 1,54,024 votes against 77,476 by Basnett.

SDF's PD Rai was in the third position with 74,236 votes.

Polling was held for the seat on April 19. PTI KDK BDC