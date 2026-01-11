SKOCH Awards: Meghalaya wins one Gold, two silvers

Shillong, Jan 11 (PTI) Meghalaya has won one gold and two silver honours at the SKOCH Awards, showcasing excellence in innovation and inclusive development, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Sunday.

Meghalaya won Gold Award on Mushroom Development Centre at Upper Shillong for its work as a Shiitake Production and Training Centre, which has helped promote skill development, value addition and income generation among farmers.

The state also secured two Silver awards. The Mawlai Community and Rural Development (C&RD) Block was recognised for its community-driven development initiatives, while the Directorate of Tourism's Nongwar Tourism Project was honoured for promoting sustainable, community-based tourism while preserving local culture and natural heritage.

"Meghalaya Shines at the SKOCH Awards with One Gold and Two Silver Honours, showcasing excellence in innovation and inclusive development.

"The Gold Award was awarded to the Mushroom Development Centre, Upper Shillong, for its outstanding work as a Shiitake Production and Training Centre. The Silver Awards were for the Malai C&RD Block, recognizing its impactful community-driven development initiatives, and for the Tourist Directorate's Nongwar Tourism Project, which highlights the state's efforts to promote sustainable, community-based tourism while preserving local culture and natural heritage," the CM posed on X.

Congratulating the departments, field functionaries and community members involved, the CM said the recognition reflects Meghalaya's focus on people-centric development models.

He said the state has been prioritising innovation, sustainability and grassroots participation to ensure inclusive growth. PTI JOP RG