SKOCH Awards: NMMC wins silver for property tax administration reforms

Thane, Jan 19 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has won a silver honour at the prestigious SKOCH Awards for its comprehensive reforms in property tax administration and citizen-centric digital governance.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Sunil Pawar and Deputy Commissioner of the Property Tax Department Dr Amol Palve received the award at the 104th SKOCH Summit recently held in New Delhi, a release stated.

NMMC commissioner Dr Kailash Shinde congratulated all officers, employees and citizens of Navi Mumbai for this achievement and expressed special gratitude to the taxpayers.

He said that the award was a result of collective efforts, and the biggest contribution has come from citizens who regularly pay their taxes and thereby actively participate in the city's developement.

The recognition, he said, reflects NMMC's commitment to good governance, transparency, technology-driven systems and sound financial management.

According to the release, the NMMC replaced the earlier handwritten, error-prone and half-yearly tax levy system with a completely redesigned and streamlined property tax mechanism. The new system introduced a single fixed annual tax bill, automatic tax assessment based on government-approved rates, transparent and fair valuation, and a simplified tax structure that is easy for citizens to understand.

Multiple options for tax payment were made available, both online and offline, including QR code-based payments, it said.

To improve accuracy and transparency, NMMC undertook geo-registration of properties, comprehensive data cleansing, the verification and updation of property addresses, and ensured correct contact details, the release said.

As a result of these reforms, the NMMC recorded a historic property tax collection of Rs. 478.35 crore in the financial year 2025-26, it stated. PTI COR ARU